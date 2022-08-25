5 Men Molest Woman, Tear Her Clothes at Busy Market in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, five unidentified youths allegedly sexually harassed a 40-year-old woman and tore her clothes in the congested Bazaarkhala area here.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Bazaarkhala, Vinod Yadav, the FIR lodged by the woman said that the incident took place when she was going home from market.

“I was walking home when five youths in a white car started stalking me. They grabbed me and tore my clothes. They even tried to pull me inside the car,” she said in the FIR.

The SHO said when the victim raised an alarm some passers-by came to her rescue and the accused fled from the spot. “We have lodged an FIR and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the accused,” said the SHO.

Last week, a girl student of a private university was allegedly sexually harassed and thrashed after she refused to submit to the alleged accused.

Earlier, an elderly woman was allegedly sexually harassed at her house in Hazratganj area.

On August 8, a middle-aged woman was sexually harassed over occupation of her house in Krishna Nagar area.

A young woman in Gomti Nagar Extension alleged that a youth attempted to rape her.

