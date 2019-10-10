5-month-old Baby Dies After Getting Injured During Scuffle Between Parents in East Delhi
According to police, a scuffle broke out between 29-year-old Dipti and her husband Satyajit (32) on Sunday, following which he started beating her with a stick. Incidentally, the stick which had a nail on it hit their child's head.
Representational Image
New Delhi: A five-month-old baby, who was injured during a scuffle between his mother and father, died in east Delhi's Kondli area, police said on Wednesday.
Police said the baby was given first aid by the parents. But on Tuesday morning, the child vomited after which Dipti took him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.
According to postmortem report, the baby died due to blood clotting in the brain, police said. A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Gazipur police station, they said, adding that the accused father was absconding.
