Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

5-month-old Baby Dies After Getting Injured During Scuffle Between Parents in East Delhi

According to police, a scuffle broke out between 29-year-old Dipti and her husband Satyajit (32) on Sunday, following which he started beating her with a stick. Incidentally, the stick which had a nail on it hit their child's head.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 7:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
5-month-old Baby Dies After Getting Injured During Scuffle Between Parents in East Delhi
Representational Image

New Delhi: A five-month-old baby, who was injured during a scuffle between his mother and father, died in east Delhi's Kondli area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a scuffle broke out between 29-year-old Dipti and her husband Satyajit (32) on Sunday, following which he started beating her with a stick. Incidentally, the stick which had a nail on it hit their child's head.

Police said the baby was given first aid by the parents. But on Tuesday morning, the child vomited after which Dipti took him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

According to postmortem report, the baby died due to blood clotting in the brain, police said. A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Gazipur police station, they said, adding that the accused father was absconding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram