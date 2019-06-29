5 Months Ago, Residents Had Warned Pune Builder about 'Dangerous Wall' that Collapsed and Killed 15
A resident of the housing society said they had highlighted the condition of the wall to one of the partners at the firm, stating it was tilting outward and its construction quality was unsatisfactory.
A dislodged car at the site where a portion of the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Kondhwa area, in Pune, on Saturday. (PTI photo)
Pune: The residents of Alcon Stylus alleged on Saturday that they had warned the developer of the housing society about the dangerous condition of the retaining wall of one of the buildings five months ago, but no action was taken.
A portion of the wall collapsed early Saturday morning and fell on the nearby shanties of construction workers, killing 15 persons. The housing society is located in the Kondhwa area here.
"We had a meeting on February 16 with Vivek Agarwal (a partner at Alcon Landmarks) over the pending works. We highlighted the condition of the wall, told him that it was tilting outward and its construction quality was not satisfactory," a resident of the housing society said.
The Minutes of Meeting (MoM) were sent to the developer firm by an e-mail later, he added. PTI has a copy of the minutes.
However, director of Alcon Landmarks Jagdish Agarwal subsequently told them that the wall was safe and if anything happened, he would take care of it, the resident claimed.
"We have forwarded the e-mail communication with the builder to the Pune Municipal Corporation and police," another resident said.
The police on Saturday registered a case of culpable homicide against Jagdishprasad Agarwal (64), Sachin Agarwal (34), Rajesh Agarwal (27), Vivek Agarwal (21) and Vipul Agarwal (21) of Alcon Landmarks, and Pankaj Vora, Suresh Shah and Rashmikant Gandhi of the Kanchan Royal Exotica project for which excavation work was going on.
It is believed that the excavation weakened the base of the wall of Alcon Stylus.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
- ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Out to Have Fun as Australia Beckons: Du Plessis
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s