1-min read

5 More Patients Die, Assam Encephalitis Toll Rises to 76

Measures to control the mosquito borne disease that affects the brain continued to be taken across the state which is currently undergoing a transmission season for Japanese Encephalitis.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image
Guwahati: With the death of five more patients on Sunday, the toll in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam rose to 76, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The registered positive JE cases across the state also increased to 348 from 334 on Friday. The five deaths were reported from Darrang, Nalbari, Tinsukia, Kamrup and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said.

Giving the cumulative figures for JE/AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome), the bulletin said there were 1350 such cases from January onward this year and the number of deaths

is 177.

Measures to control the mosquito borne disease that affects the brain continued to be taken across the state which is currently undergoing a transmission season for Japanese Encephalitis, NHM sources said.

Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the emergency measures taken to combat the JE/AES situation would be there till September 30.

