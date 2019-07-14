5 More Patients Die, Assam Encephalitis Toll Rises to 76
Measures to control the mosquito borne disease that affects the brain continued to be taken across the state which is currently undergoing a transmission season for Japanese Encephalitis.
Representative Image
Guwahati: With the death of five more patients on Sunday, the toll in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam rose to 76, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The registered positive JE cases across the state also increased to 348 from 334 on Friday. The five deaths were reported from Darrang, Nalbari, Tinsukia, Kamrup and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said.
Giving the cumulative figures for JE/AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome), the bulletin said there were 1350 such cases from January onward this year and the number of deaths
is 177.
Measures to control the mosquito borne disease that affects the brain continued to be taken across the state which is currently undergoing a transmission season for Japanese Encephalitis, NHM sources said.
Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the emergency measures taken to combat the JE/AES situation would be there till September 30.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup Final | Umpiring in Focus as Dharmasena & Erasmus Make Errors
- Salman Khan Blows Into Bottle Cap Challenge With 'Save Water' Message
- More Than 8 Lakh People Are Planning To Storm Area 51 in USA To 'Free Aliens'
- Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How To Get The Deal
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket