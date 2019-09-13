Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

5 More Persons of a Group Held for Freeing Murder Accused from Police Station in Rajasthan

The five were arrested following an intensive search operation carried out in coordination with police of other states, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
5 More Persons of a Group Held for Freeing Murder Accused from Police Station in Rajasthan
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jaipur: Five more persons who were part of a group that barged into a police station in Alwar district and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle to free an accomplice wanted in five murder cases were arrested, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Behror Police Station on September 6 when around 10-15 men fired 45 rounds to free Vikram Gurjar (28), alias Papla, a resident of Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana. Gurjar was detained with Rs 31.90 lakh by a patrolling team.

Those arrested include Dinesh Kumar who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000, Narendra Singh, Shyam Sundar Singh, Jitendra Singh and Vikram Singh, ADG SOG Anil Paliwal said.

The five were arrested following an intensive search operation carried out in coordination with police of other states, he said, adding that Dinesh Kumar and Vikram Singh have a criminal history.

So far, 10 accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

On September 10, the police had arrested Jagan Khatana (22), Subhash Gurjar (21) and Mahipal Gurjar (19) while two other accused--Vinod Swami and Kailash Chandra--were arrested on September 7.

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh had on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Gurjar.

In a stern action for laxity which led to Gurjar's escape, two head constables were terminated, one deputy SP, SHO and two other policemen were suspended and remaining staff of the police station shunted to police lines.

