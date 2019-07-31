Take the pledge to vote

5 Mumbai Cops Suspended for Celebrating Inside Police Station Birthday of Man with Criminal Cases against Him

The video of the celebration has been doing the rounds on social media. It shows Ayaan Khan, who had been booked in cases of assault and kidnapping in the past, cutting a cake at the Bhandup police station here. The cops present in the police station are seen eating the cake with him.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
5 Mumbai Cops Suspended for Celebrating Inside Police Station Birthday of Man with Criminal Cases against Him
Representative image.
Mumbai: Five policemen in the city were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly celebrating inside a police station the birthday of a man who had faced criminal cases.

The video of the celebration has been doing the rounds on social media. It shows Ayaan Khan, who had been booked in cases of assault and kidnapping in the past, cutting a cake at the Bhandup police station here. The cops present in the police station are seen eating the cake with him. The incident is said to have taken place last Friday.

After the video emerged, an inquiry was conducted and sub-inspectors Pankaj Shewale and Sachin Kokare, head constable Subhash Ghosalkar, and constables Anil Gaikwad and Maruti Jumade were put under suspension, a senior officer said.

A preliminary inquiry was also initiated against the police inspector who was on night duty at the time and the senior inspector of Bhandup police station for "poor supervision and lack of control", the officer added.

Khan had been discharged by a court in a kidnapping case while in a case of assault, the police had filed a report saying there was no evidence against him.

