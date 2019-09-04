5 New Cases of Dengue in Lucknow, Health Dept Initiates Fogging

With five new cases of dengue, the number of patients has gone up to 31 since July and 82 since January. This is also the second-highest tally in a single day. This disease which rakes up during the monsoon season, saw six cases registered last Friday.

Dengue is a vector-borne disease, transmitted by the tiger mosquito (Aedes Aegypti). The mosquito has black and yellow stripes and typically bites in the early morning or at dawn. The virus enters and reproduces in white blood cells.

The virus has five different types, each of increasing severity. Infection with one type gives lifelong immunity to it and short-term immunity to the other types. The Dengue virus isn't contagious and can't be spread from person to person. The fever lasts for up to seven days often with a drop and then small resurgence towards the end (biphasic pattern), plus headache, swollen and painful joints, and then a rash. After the fever, finger and toe joints may swell and start hurting, and some patients report a pin-prick rash over their legs, arms, and torsos.

The latest report of the menace includes three women victims from Madiaon, Balaganj and Rajajipuram. The other patients are two men from Kaiserbagh and Triveninagar areas, aged 31 and 50, respectively. Two of the patients have been hospitalized in King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the rest are recovering at home.

Additional chief medical officer DK Bajpai said that co-ordinated fogging and sanitation exercises have been initiated by the health department and Lucknow Municipal Cooperation since Monday.

“Every locality will be covered under the campaign and surprise inspections will be carried out. Many of these inspections have revealed that people let water accumulate in unused coolers, refrigerators, flower pots and other such containers, which turns into mosquito breeding ground,” Bajpai added.

