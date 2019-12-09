Take the pledge to vote

5 NSUI Student Leaders Arrested for Blackening CM Yogi Adityanath's Posters in Agra

The case was registered on Sunday following a complaint lodged by a DVVNL employee under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, the SHO said adding that an investigation is underway.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
5 NSUI Student Leaders Arrested for Blackening CM Yogi Adityanath's Posters in Agra
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Agra (UP): Five NSUI student leaders were sent to jail in Agra for allegedly blackening posters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outside a state-owned power distribution company in Sikandra, police said.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

According to police, the five NSUI members blackened posters of the chief minister pasted outside the office of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) on Saturday night.

Speaking to PTI, Sikandra police station house officer Arvind Kumar said, A case was registered against five NSUI leaders. The case is being investigated and the five accused have been sent to jail.

The case was registered on Sunday following a complaint lodged by a DVVNL employee under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, the SHO said adding that an investigation is underway.

Reacting to the arrests, Congress' Agra district president Manoj Dixit told PTI, NSUI leaders are not responsible for the act. The case should be investigated thoroughly.

Dixit reasoned that the NSUI members were only protesting in Agra against the Unnao rape issue and it was a peaceful one.

She added that her party would stage a demonstration against the arrests in the coming days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
