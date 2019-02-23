English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Odisha Teachers Held For Circulating Question Paper Images of Matriculation Examination
The Board of Secondary Examination had on Friday suspended four centre superintendents and four invigilators of the matriculation examination for their role in spreading images of question papers on social media.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Cuttack: At least five school teachers were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in posting images of the ongoing matriculation examination question papers on social media, officials said.
Officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, which conducts the matriculation examination (Class 10), said more arrests would be made in this connection.
The examination, which began on Friday, will conclude on March 8.
"FIRs against nine school teachers, who were engaged as centre superintendents or examination invigilators, had been registered at different police stations in Koraput, Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts for their mischievous role during the examinations that began on Friday," said Nihar. Ranjan Mohanty, Controller of Examination.
Mohanty said that of the nine erring teachers, five were arrested on Saturday and the rest will be held soon.
He also said that two other school teachers from Jagatsinghpur district were also placed under suspension on Saturday after it was conclusively established that the duo had wilfully neglected in performing their duties.
The Board of Secondary Examination had on Friday suspended four centre superintendents and four invigilators of the matriculation examination for their role in spreading images of question papers on social media.
According to the Board's president Jahan Ara Begum, the incident cannot be labelled as question paper leak as the examinees only saw the images after the examination got over, Begum said the board had taken the help of covert security measures by which the examination centre can be identified from where the images of the question paper had been taken.
Officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, which conducts the matriculation examination (Class 10), said more arrests would be made in this connection.
The examination, which began on Friday, will conclude on March 8.
"FIRs against nine school teachers, who were engaged as centre superintendents or examination invigilators, had been registered at different police stations in Koraput, Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts for their mischievous role during the examinations that began on Friday," said Nihar. Ranjan Mohanty, Controller of Examination.
Mohanty said that of the nine erring teachers, five were arrested on Saturday and the rest will be held soon.
He also said that two other school teachers from Jagatsinghpur district were also placed under suspension on Saturday after it was conclusively established that the duo had wilfully neglected in performing their duties.
The Board of Secondary Examination had on Friday suspended four centre superintendents and four invigilators of the matriculation examination for their role in spreading images of question papers on social media.
According to the Board's president Jahan Ara Begum, the incident cannot be labelled as question paper leak as the examinees only saw the images after the examination got over, Begum said the board had taken the help of covert security measures by which the examination centre can be identified from where the images of the question paper had been taken.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic and Jurassic Park Movies On Netflix This Week
- How Regional and Independent Cinema Depicting LGBTQ-themed Narratives Beyond General Norms
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Zombie Mode, Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results