5 of Family Among 7 Killed in Manipur Landslides, 2 Others Missing
Five of the children were from the same family. The incident took place when the victims were in deep sleep. Two other kids still remain missing.
The incidents took place between 2.30 am to 3.00 am at Tamenglong town.
Imphal: At least 7 persons including 6 children were killed in landslides at three different places of Manipur’s Tamenglong district in the early hours of Wednesday. Five of the children were from the same family. Two other kids still remain missing.
Ravinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong said rescue operations by SDRF, police and district administration are underway on war footing.
The deceased have been identified as Tigailiu Riamei (17), Peinchunliu Riamei (15), Gaikurei Riamei (13), Guangthuichui Riamei (12) and Pouhuatlung Riamei (9). The family hailed from New Salem in Tamenglong Ward 4. Another two children including an infant from a family at Ramgailong, Tamenglong Ward 2 were swept away by muddy waters. Efforts are on to trace the missing children.
The incident occurred around 2:30-3:00 am when the family was in deep sleep.
A mother and son from Neigailuang, Tamenglong Ward 2 were found dead after their house was swept away. They have been identified as Maizinlakliu Pamai and Linwangbou (13). Three other kids were rescued by neighbours. Three houses were completely destroyed in the massive landslides triggered by heavy rains in Tamenglong since past few days.
Meanwhile, to provide assistance to the victims and monitor the situation, a relief control room has been opened at the Tamenglong Deputy Commissioner’s office.
The Manipur government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the victims’ family. Two state ministers reached the site on Wednesday morning and took stock of the situation.
