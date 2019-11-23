5 of Family Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire After Collision with Cement-laden Truck in UP

Etah (UP): At least five people were killed when a car in which they were travelling caught fire after a collision in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Himmatpur in Nidhauli Kalan Block when a SwiftDzire caught fire after being hit by a cement-laden truck around 4.30 am, police said.

Five people, including a woman and two children, were charred to death. A 15-year-old girl, Varsha, was thrown out of the car when one of the doors opened under the impact of collision, police said.

The girl has been referred to Agra for treatment, police said, adding that the victims were members of Sunil Kumar's family of Etah.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot of accident and investigations are on, police added.

