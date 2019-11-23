Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

5 of Family Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire After Collision with Cement-laden Truck in UP

Five people, including a woman and two children, were charred to death. A 15-year-old girl, Varsha, was thrown out of the car when one of the doors opened under the impact of collision, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
5 of Family Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire After Collision with Cement-laden Truck in UP
Representative image.

Etah (UP): At least five people were killed when a car in which they were travelling caught fire after a collision in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Himmatpur in Nidhauli Kalan Block when a SwiftDzire caught fire after being hit by a cement-laden truck around 4.30 am, police said.

Five people, including a woman and two children, were charred to death. A 15-year-old girl, Varsha, was thrown out of the car when one of the doors opened under the impact of collision, police said.

The girl has been referred to Agra for treatment, police said, adding that the victims were members of Sunil Kumar's family of Etah.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot of accident and investigations are on, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram