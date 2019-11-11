Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
5 of Family Killed as Vehicle Hits Their Car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida

The family was in a Maruti Eco and were enroute to Ballabgarh in Haryana. An unidentified vehicle hit their car from the rear around 9 pm along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a police spokesperson said.

PTI

November 11, 2019
Representative image.

Noida (UP): Five people, including three women, of a family were killed in Greater Noida on Sunday night allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit their car, police said.

Eight other occupants, most of them children, of the vehicle were injured and have been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

"The family was in a Maruti Eco and were enroute to Ballabgarh in Haryana. An unidentified vehicle hit their car from the rear around 9 pm along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway," a police spokesperson said.

"Five of the family, including three women, died in the incident, while eight others, most of them, children, were injured and have been hospitalised," the spokesperson said.

The incident took place under Site 5 police station limits and searches are underway to find the erring vehicle, the police said.

