Delta Plus Infected 66 People in Maharashtra, Five of Them, Including Mumbai Woman, Died

Five patients from the 66 Delta plus cases detected in Maharashtra so far have died, the recent genome sequencing report said. The state recorded 6,686 cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

Mumbai recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus with a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman succumbing to the infection in the last week of July, a civic official said on Friday.

Following the woman’s death in Mumbai, at least two of her close contacts were also found infected with the variant which is considered highly infectious, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman died on July 27 in the ICU of a hospital. Only on August 11 the state authorities learnt that she had Delta Plus variant infection after the genome sequencing report came, the official said.

The woman had taken both the doses of Covishield vaccine, but tested coronavirus positive on July 21 with symptoms like dry cough, loss of taste, bodyache and headache, he said.

She was put on oxygen support and given steroids and Remdesivir, he said, adding that she had no travel history or history of reinfection.

Her six close contacts also tested coronavirus positive. Genome sequencing showed that two of them had been infected with the Delta Plus variant while the results of others were awaited, the BMC official said.

Earlier, an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri district who had been infected with the Delta Plus variant died on June 13. She had not taken even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

Another death due to the Delta Plus variant was reported at Nagothane in Raigad district, about 100 km from Mumbai, in July.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here