5 People, Including 2 Women, Injured in Blast at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Odisha

The incident took place when the injured were making firecrackers in a house at Bachhala village under Binjharpur police station late on Saturday night, police said.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Representative image

Jajpur (Odisha): At least five persons, including two women, were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place when the injured were making firecrackers in a house at Bachhala village under Binjharpur police station late on Saturday night, they said.

A part of the concrete roof was blown off following the explosion, police said.

Villagers managed to rescue the injured from the house and admitted them to the Jajpur district headquarter hospital. Later, three of the injured were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, after their condition deteriorated, police said.

"Five persons sustained injuries following the explosion and are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said Binjharpur police station Inspector in-Charge Siba Charan Behera.

The exact reason of the mishap would be ascertained after investigation, he said.

