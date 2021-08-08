CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» 5 People, Including 4 Children, Dead in Road Accident in UP's Mau
1-MIN READ

5 People, Including 4 Children, Dead in Road Accident in UP's Mau

The injured have been hospitalised, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. (Image for representation)

The injured have been hospitalised, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. (Image for representation)

According to ADM Kehari Singh, the accident took place in Sonbarsa village under Dohrighat police station area of the district.

Four children were among five people killed when the car in which they were travelling overturned and got stuck in a ditch here on Sunday morning, officials said. According to ADM Kehari Singh, the accident took place in Sonbarsa village under Dohrighat police station area of the district.

Two people sustained injuries in the incident. The five people who died are all from Gorakhpur district’s Chauri Chaura area. The deceased have been identified as Mamta (35), Taani (13), Mayank (6), Maahi (4) and Divyansh (8).

The injured have been hospitalised, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 08, 2021, 19:44 IST