5 People Quarantined After Coming in Contact With Delhi Paytm Employee Who Has Coronavirus
Delhi government health officials are also coordinating with their counterparts in Noida to ascertain the number of people he came in contact with.
Representational Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Five people who came in contact with a coronavirus patient, who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi, have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials said on Thursday.
The Paytm employee, who tested positive for the contagious disease with flu-like symptoms on Wednesday, came in touch with 91 people in Gurgaon, an official said, citing his counterpart in the suburban town.
Delhi government health officials are also coordinating with their counterparts in Noida to ascertain the number of people he came in contact with. "The patient, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has tested positive and we have conducted tests on five persons he came in touch with. They have been quarantined at their residence," the official said.
"We are coordinating with Gurgaon officials. They have come out with a list of 91 people the patient was in touch with. We are also coordinating with officials from Noida and Connaught Place, the two other places where he had come in contact with people," the official added.
