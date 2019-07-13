English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Persons Killed, 3 Injured as SUV Falls into Gorge in J&K's Ramban
The vehicle, which was on its way from Ukhral to Alinbass village, skidded off the link road and rolled down into deep gorge, officials said.
Representative image.
Banihal/Jammu: Five persons were killed and three others injured, when their SUV rolled down into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, officials said.
The vehicle, which was on its way from Ukhral to Alinbass village, skidded off the link road and rolled down into deep gorge, they said.
The injured were hospitalised, they said.
