5 Policemen Among 6 Injured in IED Explosion at Crowded Imphal Market

Kolkata: Five police personnel and a civilian were injured in a powerful IED explosion at Khoyathong Road in Imphal, Manipur on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9.20 am when a bomb went off at a crowded market while a team of police patrolled the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a combing operation is underway to nab the perpetrators, said the police.

Imphal West SP, K Meghachandra Singh, said, “All the injured people were admitted at Raj Medicity Hospital. Their condition is stable.”

“The IED was powerful in nature and the area was crowded at the time of the incident. No one was killed. We are collecting CCTV footage of Khoyathong road and its adjoining areas to get some clue. We have put the area on alert.”

A preliminary investigation suggests that the target was the police.

The policemen who were injured in the explosion were identified as Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Lamabam Amarjit, Thongam Devan, Ningthoujam Ibotomba Singh, Khuraijam Boney, Huirongbam Boboy.

A civilian has also been injured and identified as Krishna Gurung of Pangei Nepali Basti.

Meanwhile, DGP, Manipur, LM Khaute has called for an urgent security meeting following the blast.

