5 Policemen Killed in Maoist Attack in Jharkhand's Saraikela District

New Delhi: At least five policemen were reported dead in a suspected Maoist attack in Jharkhand’s Saraikela district on Friday.

The accused fled the spot with the police weapons.

Jamshedpur City Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar, who also holds charge of Saraikela, has left for the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, at least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed in a Maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The attack was carried out by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a police vehicle carrying the commandos.

In April, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed after Maoists attacked a convoy in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. The incident had come two days before polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.