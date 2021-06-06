5 Policemen Suspended in Jharkhand After Viral Video Shows Them 'Extorting Money'

Five policemen were suspended in Jharkhand’s Simdega after a video purportedly showing them extorting money from a vehicle driver went viral, a police officer said. The five police personnel have been suspended with immediate effect based on prima facie evidence, Simdega Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrez said on Sunday.

“Such incidents which tarnish the image of the police department will not be tolerated," the SP said. The action was taken after a video purportedly showing the policemen on a PCR van extorting money from the driver, went viral.

The SP said that the video footage is of May 22 and departmental proceedings will be initiated against the five policemen who have been identified as Ishwar Marandi, Anuj Kumar, Mukesh Kumar Mahto, Shiv Oraon, and Akhilesh Tirkey..

