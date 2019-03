Five security personnel have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The encounter, which has been going on since Friday, has neutralised two terrorists on Sunday.A Central Reserve Police Force jawan, who was injured on Friday when the operation started, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. In all, three CRPF personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir policemen have lost their lives during the encounter in Kupwara’s Handwara town. Eight others including a commandant have also been injured.On Friday, a civilian was also killed in the firing and several others were injured near the encounter site on Friday.The joint team of the Army's 22 RR, 92 Battalion CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Khanan Babagund in Langate on Friday morning following information that some militants were present in that area.According to official sources, on Friday, when the CRPF and the Army personnel went to retrieve the militant bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately.