English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapses in Ghaziabad, 1 Dead
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were pressed into service soon after the incident and rescue and search operations were underway.
NDRF team and dog squad are present at the site where a five-storey building collapsed in Gaziabad. Search and rescue operation are underway. Image: ANI
Ghaziabad: A five-storey under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring some others, officials said.
The building was located in Akash Nagar area of the Masuri police station limits.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were pressed into service soon after the incident and rescue and search operations were underway, police said.
"So far, we have pulled out one dead body and rescued one person trapped in the debris," a senior NDRF official told PTI.
The Ghaziabad police said in a tweet that some labourers were rescued and sent to a hospital for treatment.
There was no report as yet if there were more people trapped in the collapsed structure.
The incident comes within a week of a six-storey under-construction building collapsing on another five-storey building in Greater Noida.
The twin-building collapse in Shahberi village had claimed nine lives, including that of a toddler and two women.
Also Watch
The building was located in Akash Nagar area of the Masuri police station limits.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were pressed into service soon after the incident and rescue and search operations were underway, police said.
"So far, we have pulled out one dead body and rescued one person trapped in the debris," a senior NDRF official told PTI.
The Ghaziabad police said in a tweet that some labourers were rescued and sent to a hospital for treatment.
There was no report as yet if there were more people trapped in the collapsed structure.
The incident comes within a week of a six-storey under-construction building collapsing on another five-storey building in Greater Noida.
The twin-building collapse in Shahberi village had claimed nine lives, including that of a toddler and two women.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jordan Clark Takes a Stunning Hat-trick in Roses Test
- Actor Sumeet Vyas Set to Pen His First feature Film Script
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...