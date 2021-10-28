CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

5 Taken into Custody in UP for 'Indecent' Remarks Against Indian Cricket Team

The police said investigations are going on and based on evidence further action will be taken. (News18/Representational photo)

Five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur against people for allegedly using indecent language against the Indian cricket team.

Five people have been taken into custody for allegedly using indecent language against the Indian cricket team after the T-20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 24, the UP Police said on Wednesday.

In a Hindi tweet on Wednesday, the UP Police said, "After the T-20 World Cup match played between India and Pakistan on October 24, some anti-social elements used indecent words against the Indian team and there was a disruption of peace through anti-national remarks."

"In this context, as per reports gathered so far, five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur and cases have been registered against seven persons, of which 5 have been taken into custody. Investigations are going on and based on evidence, further action will be taken," the tweet said.

first published:October 28, 2021, 07:09 IST