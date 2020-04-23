Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

5 Test Positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Active Cases Rise to 11

Last week, a 39-year-old police radio operator had tested positive for COVID-19 in the area, which has now been declared a hotspot, and all the fresh cases are either his family members or related to him, the officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
5 Test Positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Active Cases Rise to 11
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Port Blair: Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the Union territory to 11, officials said.

All of them are residents of Bambooflat in the South Andaman district, they said.

Last week, a 39-year-old police radio operator had tested positive for COVID-19 in the area, which has now been declared a hotspot, and all the fresh cases are either his family members or related to him, the officials said.

They mainly belong to the Mopla community of Kerala and their forefathers settled here decades ago, they said.

The five new cases include three males and two females aged between 25 and 35, said Avijit Roy, nodal officer for COVID-19 here.

A total of 160 people from Bambooflat are quarantined at different hotels in Dollygunge and other areas. Their samples were sent for testing and the reports have started coming in, according to the officials.

Colleagues of the police radio operator have also been kept under observation, the officials said.

All the patients are undergoing treatment at G B Pant Hospital here, Roy said.

A total of 22 cases have so far been detected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, home to several vulnerable tribes. Eleven of them -- 10 with links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and a student who travelled on a flight with some of them -- have recovered.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres