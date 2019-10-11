Take the pledge to vote

5 Women Admitted to Hospital as Argument over Inability to Buy Onions Turns into Fist-fight

It all began on Wednesday morning when Neha was arguing over the price of onion from a hawker and her neighbour told him that Neha could not afford to buy onions and asked him not to waste his time on her.

IANS

October 11, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
5 Women Admitted to Hospital as Argument over Inability to Buy Onions Turns into Fist-fight
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): Onions make people cry but, sometimes, they also cause fist-fights. One such incident took place in a village in Amroha district.

Two women in the Uttar Pradesh village got into an argument which later snowballed into a full-fledged fight after one rebuked the other for her financial condition and inability to buy onions.

As more women joined in, the brawl turned violent and five women had to be admitted to a hospital with injuries.

It all began on Wednesday morning when Neha was arguing over the price of onion from a hawker in Kalakheri village. Her neighbour, Deepti, told the hawker that Neha could not afford to buy onions and asked him not to waste his time on her.

Neha hurled abuses at Deepti and the argument became violent within no time as the families of the warring women joined in.

Neha, Deepti and three other women from both the families were injured and taken to a hospital by the police later.

Six persons from both sides were booked for the brawl. All the accused were produced in a local court, who got bail on Thursday.

The prices of onion have risen appreciably in recent days and most people are unable to buy onions which are an important part of the Indian diet.


