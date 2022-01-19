5 Women of Pickpocket Gang Arrested in West Bengal's Burdwan

At least five women of a pickpocket gang have been arrested within a week in West Bengal’s Burdwan town, the headquarters of Purba Bardhaman district. According to police, a pickpocket gang of women is active in the town, and people need to remain cautious while travelling in public transport buses and at public places. Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing money from the pocket of a man near Alampur in Burdwan. Two more women were arrested after a woman’s necklace was snatched from a crowd at a temple in the city’s Nilpur area.

In the latest incident, a woman was caught stealing money from a businessman’s bag on a bus at Curzon Gate in Burdwan on Tuesday evening. She was taken to Burdwan police station for questioning. According to police sources, she informed the officials that a female pickpocket gang had been active in Burdwan for several months. Police are investigating who else is involved with this woman.

Businessman Nizamuddin Mandal, a resident of Kusumgram of Monteshwar police station in East Burdwan district, said that he boarded the town service bus on Tuesday evening to go to the court compound in Burdwan.

“The bus was quite crowded. A woman wearing a red sari was standing very close to me. As soon as I stood up to get down at the Curzon gate, the woman also got up. I was doubtful of her. I looked at the bag and saw that the chain was open. I checked the bag and found that Rs 25,000 was missing from it,” Mandal said.

“I saw the woman again sitting in the bus when I was checking my bag. The woman threw the bundle of money on the street. I called the police and she was arrested,” he added.

Burdwan police have appealed to the residents to be aware of persons from active pickpocket gangs.

