Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

5-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside Car in UP

The minor died on Thursday after he accidentally locked the doors of the car parked outside his house in Sikri village and was unable to come out of the vehicle.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
5-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside Car in UP
Representational Image.
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old boy suffocated to death after he was accidentally trapped inside his father's car while playing in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The minor, identified as Mohd Zaid, died on Thursday after he accidentally locked the doors of the car parked outside his house in Sikri village and was unable to come out of the vehicle, they said.

The boy was found unconscious in the car, hours after he went missing. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram