5-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside Car in UP
The minor died on Thursday after he accidentally locked the doors of the car parked outside his house in Sikri village and was unable to come out of the vehicle.
Representational Image.
Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old boy suffocated to death after he was accidentally trapped inside his father's car while playing in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.
The minor, identified as Mohd Zaid, died on Thursday after he accidentally locked the doors of the car parked outside his house in Sikri village and was unable to come out of the vehicle, they said.
The boy was found unconscious in the car, hours after he went missing. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.
