5-year-old Boy Flies Back Home Alone after Two Months

A 5-year-old boy flew back home to the city alone on Monday after remaining stranded in Delhi for two months.

"Welcome home, Vihaan! (Sharma) Bengaluru airport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers," tweeted an official of the Kempegowda International Airport on his return.

Wearing a yellow jacket and mask, the young boy carried a placard reading 'special category' passenger. His mother Manjeesh Sharma was at the airport to pick him up.

After an emotional re-union, Manjeesh took the boy home. For the past two months, Vihaan was with his grandparents in Delhi.

