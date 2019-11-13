English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5-year-old Boy Sodomised by Man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
Police received a complaint from the boy's parents that the accused took the minor to a secluded place on the pretext of offering some sweets and sexually assaulted him, an officer said.
Image for representative purpose only.
Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in the Miranpur area here, police said.
Police received a complaint from the boy's parents that the accused took the minor to a secluded place on the pretext of offering some sweets and sexually assaulted him, a police officer said.
The incident took place on Tuesday, he said.
Police said they have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.
The boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.
