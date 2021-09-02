CHANGE LANGUAGE
5-year-old Boy Stoned to Death by His Uncle in UP for 'Stealing' Money

His body was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday. (Stock image)

According to police, the victim, Sandesh, saw his uncle stealing the money belonging to his father.

A 5-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his uncle after the boy caught him stealing money in Bhora Kalan village here, police said on Thursday. A case was registered in this regard following a complaint by the boy's father, they said.

The accused Anuj Kumar has been arrested, Circle Officer Sharad Chand Sharma said. According to police, the victim, Sandesh, saw his uncle stealing the money belonging to his father. Kumar later took away the boy and stoned him to death.

His body was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, they added.

first published:September 02, 2021, 18:00 IST