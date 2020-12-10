News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»5-year-old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 2 Minor Boys in UP, In Critical Condition
1-MIN READ

5-year-old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 2 Minor Boys in UP, In Critical Condition

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

The girl's father claimed that three boys were involved in the crime but the police said only two were involved.

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys in a village situated in Aata police circle area of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The girl was allegedly lured away while she was playing near her house and then gang-raped on Wednesday by the boys living in Sanghi village.

The girl's father claimed that three boys were involved in the crime but the police said only two were involved.

The police has registered a case against two minors and arrested them, said Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Avadhesh Singh.

The girl was first rushed to a hospital for treatment but referred to the Jhansi Medical College since her condition was critical.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...