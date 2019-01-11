5-year-old Daughter, 3-year-old Son Beaten to Death by Father in Rajasthan

A man was arrested for allegedly beating his two children to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when Ramesh Vadhera, 30, started beating the children mercilessly, SHO, Ogana police station, Shiv Singh said.Five-year-old girl Kushba and three-year-old boy Raju were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jhadol block of the district where they were declared as brought dead, he said.His wife was not at home at the time of the incident and had gone to her parent's house. The children were staying at their uncle's house but Vadhera brought them home before killing them, Singh added."Vadhera was arrested for the murder of his daughter and son. He is an alcoholic and remained intoxicated most of the time. He had frequent tiffs with his wife over this," the SHO said.A case has been registered after a complaint was filed by Vadhera's father, he added.Vadhera was produced before a court on Friday, Singh said.