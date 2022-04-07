5-year-old Dead, Sister Critically Injured After Stray Dogs Attack Children in Lucknow

The residents of Thakurganj area of the state capital in Lucknow are in shock and fear after a pack of stray dogs attacked a pair of siblings, aged five and seven, killing one of them. Five-year-old Raza was killed after stray dogs attacked him while his seven-year-old sister Jannat was left battling for life in hospital.

There was anger among people after the incident as they alleged prior complaints on stray dogs nuisance went unheard by the Municipal Corporation.

As per information from locals, both the kids were playing outside their house in Musahibganj area at around 4:30pm on Wednesday when they were attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Locals rushed to rescue the kids after hearing the cries of the kids and dogs barking.

The children were then rushed to the Trauma Centre at King George Medical University (KGMU), where the five-year-old Raza was declared dead while his sister Jannat was admitted to ICU. The 7-year-old Jannat was in critical condition.

People reached the Thakurganj police station and accused the municipal corporation of negligence. Demanding action against the corporation, locals also asked that Raza’s family members be compensated. Inspector of Thakurganj station, Harishankar Chand, pacified the agitated people.

On the other hand, Municipal Corporation’s Joint Director Animal Welfare Arvind Rao claims, “At present there are only around 35,000 stray dogs in the capital. Two years ago this number was close to 70,000. But about 35,000 dogs were sterilized. Seven vehicles are working every day to catch stray dogs in the state capital and around 80-90 dogs are being sterilized daily.”

