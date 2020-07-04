5-year-old Elephant Found with Mouth Injuries in Kerala Reserve Forest Dies

A five-year-old elephant, who was found in a weak condition in the Attapaddi Reserve Forest, died on Friday night.

According to Sunil Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Mannarkkad in the state's Palakkad district, the elephant was spotted near a tribal settlement in the buffer zone yesterday.

Tribals found the elephant and informed forest officials, who on inspection discovered injuries on the left side of its mouth.

The officials said that they tried their best to save the elephant but it died last night.

The DFO said, "It does not look like injury from a blast. However, we can ascertain the exact cause only after post mortem." He added that not much cultivation takes place in the area where the elephant was found.

Last month, a pregnant elephant in the district died after suffering a blast injury on the mouth.