5-year-old Gang-raped by Two Minors in UP's Shahjahanpur

A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys here, police said on Tuesday. The girl was lured by the two into a sugarcane field and raped, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Sanjeev Bajpai said that the incident happened in a village under Banda police station area on Monday evening. The accused are said to be seven and 11 years old, the SP said. The same evening, the girl reached home crying and narrated the incident to her family members. Police has registered a report on the complaint of the girl’s mother. The girl has been sent to a medical college for examination, while the search for the accused has started, the SP added.

