English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5-year-old Girl Abducted While Asleep, Raped and Murdered in Central Mumbai
The girl was abducted around 3.00 am when she was asleep along with her family members in their roadside shanty. The girl was found dead in a deserted place on the same road around 10.00 am.
Representational Image. (Reuters )
Loading...
Mumbai: A five-year-old girl, abducted by an unidentified person, was found dead at Mahim in Central Mumbai Thursday morning, with the police stating that she was sexually assaulted.
The girl was abducted around 3.00 am from L J Road in Mahim when she was asleep along with her family members in their roadside shanty, a police official said.
Her father, a labourer, noticed that she was missing when he woke up and lodged a police complaint.
The girl was found dead in a deserted place on the same road around 10.00 am, the police official said.
Autopsy at the state-run J J Hospital revealed that she had been raped.
"We have registered an offence of rape with murder and also added sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," said Vikram Deshmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -V).
Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the crime, he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The girl was abducted around 3.00 am from L J Road in Mahim when she was asleep along with her family members in their roadside shanty, a police official said.
Her father, a labourer, noticed that she was missing when he woke up and lodged a police complaint.
The girl was found dead in a deserted place on the same road around 10.00 am, the police official said.
Autopsy at the state-run J J Hospital revealed that she had been raped.
"We have registered an offence of rape with murder and also added sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," said Vikram Deshmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -V).
Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the crime, he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Interview: When AJ Finn aka Daniel Mallory Revealed Why Journalists Make Him Uncomfortable
- Neha Dhupia Posts Throwback Photo to Celebrate the Birthday of Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi
- Heartbroken? You Can Now Name a Snake After Your Ex For Valentine's Day
- Paresh Rawal's 'Didi-Modi' Equation on Twitter is Getting Him Trolled
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results