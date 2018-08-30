English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling into a Pot of Boiling Daal in Madhya Pradesh
The child was then shifted to a private hospital in Jabalpur where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.
Image for representation
New Delhi: In a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shadol, a five-year old girl died after slipping into a pot of boiling daal at an anganwadi centre. The girl has been identified as Suhasini Baiga. The incident has shocked the students and parents there.
The anganwadi assistant said that she gone to adjacent room when the girl fell in the pot. She was taken to the district hospital and was treated there for four days, ANI reported.
The police was informed on Tuesday by the hospital authorities after which the district administration swung into action. The child was then shifted to a private hospital in Jabalpur where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.
The district administration has ordered an investigation and has ensured action against the anganwadi staff if found guilty of negligence.
