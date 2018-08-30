GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling into a Pot of Boiling Daal in Madhya Pradesh

The child was then shifted to a private hospital in Jabalpur where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 9:54 AM IST
Image for representation
New Delhi: In a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shadol, a five-year old girl died after slipping into a pot of boiling daal at an anganwadi centre. The girl has been identified as Suhasini Baiga. The incident has shocked the students and parents there.

The anganwadi assistant said that she gone to adjacent room when the girl fell in the pot. She was taken to the district hospital and was treated there for four days, ANI reported.

The police was informed on Tuesday by the hospital authorities after which the district administration swung into action. The child was then shifted to a private hospital in Jabalpur where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.

The district administration has ordered an investigation and has ensured action against the anganwadi staff if found guilty of negligence.
