5-year-old Girl Raped by Youth in UP's Mathura

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, in his 20s, on Wednesday caught the girl when she went to a shop to buy something. He then took her to his house and allegedly raped her, SHO (Govind Nagar) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said.

Later, the girl informed her family members about the incident and they along with other villagers came out on the road for protest, he said.

After dispersing the mob, the police reached the accused’s house which was found to be locked, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the youth under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, the SHO said.

