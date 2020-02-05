5-year-old Girl Raped in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, One Held

New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Chanakyapuri area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who is a neighbour of the girl, has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday and a complaint was lodged by the girl's family members on Sunday, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.