5-year-old Girl Raped in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, One Held
The incident took place on Saturday and a complaint was lodged by the girl's family members on Sunday.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Chanakyapuri area here, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, who is a neighbour of the girl, has been arrested, they said.
The incident took place on Saturday and a complaint was lodged by the girl's family members on Sunday, police said.
