CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Hockey
Home» News» India» 5-year-old Girl Raped In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police
1-MIN READ

5-year-old Girl Raped In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said. According to a complaint from the victim's father, the accused took the girl to a religious place in Charthaval village by luring her with candies and raped her.

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 4: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said. According to a complaint from the victim’s father, the accused took the girl to a religious place in Charthaval village by luring her with candies and raped her.

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against accused Uvesh, who was arrested, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 05, 2021, 01:48 IST