5-year-old Girl Raped In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 4: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said. According to a complaint from the victim’s father, the accused took the girl to a religious place in Charthaval village by luring her with candies and raped her.

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against accused Uvesh, who was arrested, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

