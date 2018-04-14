English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5-year-old Resists Rape, Cousin Slits Her Throat With a Knife in Jamshedpur
The 19-year-old man was taken into custody from his house in Das Bustee under Burmamines police station area Thursday evening, police said on Friday.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Jamshedpur: The police have arrested a youth on the charge of killing her 5-year-old cousin following an abortive attempt to rape her earlier this month.
The 19-year-old man was taken into custody from his house in Das Bustee under Burmamines police station area Thursday evening, police said on Friday.
He allegedly slit the throat of the girl with a knife after she resisted his move to rape her on April 4 in an abandoned building and dumped the body in a dustbin, Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray told a press conference.
After the killing, he returned and joined his relatives and local people in searching for the girl.
During an investigation, the police found one person who had seen him coming out of the abandoned building at that time of the day.
Birtheray said the police then picked him up and questioned him.
Initially, he tried to mislead the investigators but later confessed his crime, he said.
Police had recovered two silver bangles of the victim, amulet and the knife used in the killing from near the spot, Birtheray added.
