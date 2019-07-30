Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

5-year-old Suffocates to Death Inside Ice Cream Trolley While Playing Hide-and-Seek in UP

One of his kin coincidentally opened the lid of the ice-cream trolley's ice chamber that was parked outside their house and found the boy's dead body.

IANS

Updated:July 30, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
5-year-old Suffocates to Death Inside Ice Cream Trolley While Playing Hide-and-Seek in UP
Image for representation.
Loading...

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A five-year-old boy studying in Nursery, hid inside an ice-cream trolley while playing hide-and-seek with his friends and suffocated to death.

Apparently after he hid, the lid of the chamber got locked from outside and the boy died of asphyxiation.

The incident took place late on Monday in Kalinagar town.

According to the Madhotanda police station, when the boy, Atharv Gupta, was not found for long, his family members started searching the area.

One of his kin coincidentally opened the lid of the ice-cream trolley's ice chamber that was parked outside their house and found the boy's dead body.

The father, Ajay Gupta, who is president of the Vyapar Mandal Committee, said his son had sustained minor injury on Sunday and that was why they did not send him to school on Monday.

"He was spending his day off with his friends when the incident took place," Station House Officer Umesh Singh Solanki said.

No complaint has been lodged in this connection for the registration of an FIR. Neither any post-mortem conducted.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram