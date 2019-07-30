5-year-old Suffocates to Death Inside Ice Cream Trolley While Playing Hide-and-Seek in UP
One of his kin coincidentally opened the lid of the ice-cream trolley's ice chamber that was parked outside their house and found the boy's dead body.
Image for representation.
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A five-year-old boy studying in Nursery, hid inside an ice-cream trolley while playing hide-and-seek with his friends and suffocated to death.
Apparently after he hid, the lid of the chamber got locked from outside and the boy died of asphyxiation.
The incident took place late on Monday in Kalinagar town.
According to the Madhotanda police station, when the boy, Atharv Gupta, was not found for long, his family members started searching the area.
The father, Ajay Gupta, who is president of the Vyapar Mandal Committee, said his son had sustained minor injury on Sunday and that was why they did not send him to school on Monday.
"He was spending his day off with his friends when the incident took place," Station House Officer Umesh Singh Solanki said.
No complaint has been lodged in this connection for the registration of an FIR. Neither any post-mortem conducted.
