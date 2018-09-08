English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Years Later, Insurance Firm to Pay Rs 1 Crore to Man Who Lost Eyes in Accident
Bhupathi, working as a manager in a dyeing company, was riding a motorcycle with his wife on the pillion in March 2013 when he collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Coimbatore: Five years after a 47-year-old man met with an accident and lost his eyes, a court in nearby Tirupur Saturday awarded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to him.
When the case came up for hearing in a Lok Adalat in the court of the second additional district judge in Tirupur, the private insurance company agreed to pay the compensation to K Jayaprakash Bhupathi.
Bhupathi, working as a manager in a dyeing company, was riding a motorcycle with his wife on the pillion in March 2013 when he collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
A seriously injured Bhupathi was admitted to a private hospital here. He, however, lost both his eyes.
A case for compensation was filed in the second additional district judge in Tirupur in June that year and hearing was on since 2016.
Bhupathi and representatives of the insurance company attended the proceedings.
During negotiations, the insurance company agreed to pay Rs 1 crore as compensation, which was also agreed to by the couple.
The cheque for the amount was immediately prepared in the name of Bhupathi and was handed over by Principal District Judge S Alli to his wife.
When the case came up for hearing in a Lok Adalat in the court of the second additional district judge in Tirupur, the private insurance company agreed to pay the compensation to K Jayaprakash Bhupathi.
Bhupathi, working as a manager in a dyeing company, was riding a motorcycle with his wife on the pillion in March 2013 when he collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
A seriously injured Bhupathi was admitted to a private hospital here. He, however, lost both his eyes.
A case for compensation was filed in the second additional district judge in Tirupur in June that year and hearing was on since 2016.
Bhupathi and representatives of the insurance company attended the proceedings.
During negotiations, the insurance company agreed to pay Rs 1 crore as compensation, which was also agreed to by the couple.
The cheque for the amount was immediately prepared in the name of Bhupathi and was handed over by Principal District Judge S Alli to his wife.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Likes This Celebrity Name for Her and Nick Jonas
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...