5 Years Later, Insurance Firm to Pay Rs 1 Crore to Man Who Lost Eyes in Accident

Five years after a 47-year-old man met with an accident and lost his eyes, a court in nearby Tirupur Saturday awarded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to him.When the case came up for hearing in a Lok Adalat in the court of the second additional district judge in Tirupur, the private insurance company agreed to pay the compensation to K Jayaprakash Bhupathi.Bhupathi, working as a manager in a dyeing company, was riding a motorcycle with his wife on the pillion in March 2013 when he collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.A seriously injured Bhupathi was admitted to a private hospital here. He, however, lost both his eyes.A case for compensation was filed in the second additional district judge in Tirupur in June that year and hearing was on since 2016.Bhupathi and representatives of the insurance company attended the proceedings.During negotiations, the insurance company agreed to pay Rs 1 crore as compensation, which was also agreed to by the couple.The cheque for the amount was immediately prepared in the name of Bhupathi and was handed over by Principal District Judge S Alli to his wife.