50% Burnt Couple Wait Five Hours For Hospital Admission Due To Nurses’ Strike In MP

The ongoing strike by the government nurses across Madhya Pradesh hospitals resulted in a critical couple struggling to get medical care for five hours in Jabalpur. Ganesh Rajak and his wife Sadhna Rajak, who suffered serious burn injuries on their bodies, were brought to the Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College for treatment on Monday night. However, the security guard told them to go back in the wake of the nurses’ strike. Half of their bodies were burnt after they set themselves on fire during a quarrel.

Left on their own, the husband and wife were lying in pain outside the hospital. Despite numerous emotional pleas, the couple were not let in. After the excruciating wait of five hours, Ganesh and Sadhna were admitted to the hospital on the intervention of the police authorities. Police had reached the hospital on directions of senior officials. Both Ganesh and Sadhna remain critical.

According to information, Ganesh and Sadhna live in the Bishanpura village in Jabalpur. However, during a quarrel on Monday night, they both poured kerosene on each other and set themselves on fire. Their relatives rushed them to the Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College with their half-burnt bodies.

Meanwhile, the government nursing staff and ASHA workers in the state under the banner of Nursing Association Madhya Pradesh have gone on indefinite strike from June 30. According to a Times of India report, the protesting health workers want their pay to be increased while their status becomes that of a nursing officer. Moreover, they have also demanded appointment to kin of those nurses who died due to Covid-19 infection.

The strike has adversely affected the medical services across the state even as half of the protesting nurses have resumed the work. Last month, the nursing staff had written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asking for his intervention, however, after not getting any desired response from him, they went ahead with the strike.

