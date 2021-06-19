50 ‘Fake’ Teachers Found In Azamgarh’s Govt Schools

At least 50 teachers have been found to be appointed through forged documents in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. All the 50 teachers have been suspended and FIRs against 48 have been lodged. These ‘fake’ teachers were posted in government schools for several years and were getting their salaries without fail. The irregularities were first highlighted in 2018 when three teachers were found to have entered the educational system through fake documents. These three teachers were caught after the investigation by a special task force (STF) constituted by the state government.

However, as the investigation progressed and a special investigation team (SIT) and a district vigilance committee joined the probe, 50 teachers now have been found to have been hired through fake documents. Many of these have been arrested while action is being taken against the rest.

Azamgarh’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Ambrish Kumar assured that no teacher, who forged documents to get employment, will be spared from government action. He said FIRs are being registered against such teachers, adding that guilty ones will be made to repay the salary drawn during their tenure.

While FIRs have been registered against 48 of the 50, Kumar said that directions have been given to block education officers for taking action against the remaining two. The two teachers were posted at primary schools of Martinganj and Haraiya.

Meanwhile, the madrasa schools in Azamgarh have also been hit by fake teachers scam. There were reports last month that appointments of teachers at 20 madrasas were done in violation of the existing norms. Staff and managers were also allegedly involved in the recruitment anomalies. SIT booked 21 managers and staff of these madrasas under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

