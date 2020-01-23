Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

50 Fall Ill after Eating Food from a Container with A Dead Snake at Community Feast in Odisha

The dead snake was spotted in the container when all the utensils were being washed and the 50 people ere hospitalised after they developed nausea and uneasiness.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
50 Fall Ill after Eating Food from a Container with A Dead Snake at Community Feast in Odisha
Image for representation.

Kendrapara: At least 50 people of a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district were taken ill after they consumed food, stored in a container, which had a dead snake in it, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened during a community feast on Wednesday night at Deuli village under the jurisdiction of Pattamundai police station, a police officer said.

The dead snake was spotted in the container when all the utensils were being washed, he said. "Around 50 people, mostly women and children, were hospitalised after they developed nausea and uneasiness. All of them recovered fast and are out of danger," the Medical

Officer of Pattamundai Sub Divisional Hospital, Chandra Sekhar Das, said. The community feast was organised by a women self-help group.

"The patients were treated for suspected food poisoning and administered intravenous fluid.

"All those admitted in the hospital responded well to the treatment and are being discharged from the hospital in a phased manner," the doctor said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram