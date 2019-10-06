50 Former MPs Yet to Vacate their Official Bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi
Image for representation. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Around 50 ex-MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, even five months after the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.
According to sources, the government is contemplating taking action against them under the amended Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, which ensures swift eviction.
The amended law empowers government to issue showcause notice, seeking reply of unauthorised occupants within three days, the duration reduced from 15 days, as mandated under the previous law.
"Around 50 former Lok Sabha MPs have not still vacated their official bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi. If they fail to vacate in some days, strict action, including forceful eviction, will be taken," sources told PTI.
On August 19, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee headed by CR Patil had ordered around 200 ex-MPs, who did not vacate their bungalows, to give up the facility within a week and disconnect their power, water and cooking gas connections within three days.
Since the committee's order, most of the ex-MPs have vacated their official bungalows. But, 50 former MPs are, however, yet to vacate their bungalows.
According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.
President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.
