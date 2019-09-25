50 Fresh Cases of Dengue in 1 Week Takes Total Number to 217; 304 of Malaria

New Delhi: Nearly 50 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital over the last one week, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease to 217, according to a municipal report released on Monday.

The number of malaria cases recorded till September 21 stands at 304, it said.

As many as 150 malaria cases were recorded in September, 56 in August, 54 in July, 35 in June, eight in May and one in April.

Of the total 217 dengue cases, 125 were recorded in September, 52 in August, 18 in July, 11 in June, and rest between January and May, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

This is by far the maximum number of malaria and dengue cases recorded in any month this year.

Malaria cases have outstripped those of dengue in Delhi for the past several weeks.

According to the report, at least 74 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year.

Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the SDMC.

Both the Delhi government and local bodies have been making efforts to raise awareness on precautions to ensure that there is no breeding of mosquito larvae around them.

The AAP government has started an anti-dengue campaign '10Hafte, 10Baje, 10Minute' urging people to inspect their house for any standing water.

The campaign from September 1 and November 15 to combat dengue has garnered support from several personalities, including cricket legend Kapil Dev, many Bollywood actors and well-known journalists.

During a press conference on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "In five years, the number of dengue cases reported have come down by 80 per cent. We have tried to reduce it even further. This year, fortunately, there is no spike in it and it is because all people have come together, from the Delhi government to the Centre and the MCD".

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water while those of malaria mosquito thrive even in dirty water.

Doctors have advised people to take precautions and ensure that there is no breeding of mosquito larvae around them. They have urged people to wear full-sleeves clothes and use mosquito nets.

Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as mosquitoes carrying dengue virus usually breed there, a doctor said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

Meanwhile, mosquito-breeding has been reported in at least 1,30,200 households and 1,06,602 legal notices have been issued this year.

Last year, 473 cases of malaria and 165 cases of chikungunya were reported.

From public schools to government office premises, 72 institutions have been penalised by civic authorities in north Delhi in nearly the last five months for breeding of mosquito larvae in their premises, officials had earlier said.

