50-hour Standoff Ends After Hunter Kills Leopard Trapped Inside Uttarakhand Medical College
The leopard had entered the government medical college building on Sunday evening and injured the three people who were on duty.
The leopard had been hiding inside the campus since Sunday evening.
A 50-hour long standoff between officials and a leopard that had entered a medical college building in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal town ended with the latter being killed.
The leopard had entered the government medical college building on Sunday evening and injured the three people who were duty.
After a standoff that lasted for 50 hours, the forest team failed to capture the big cat alive.
According to chief conservator GS Pande, the Garhwal forest team first tranquilized the leopard after which it entered inside the academic block of the medical college where the leopard was trapped.
“However, the big cat was conscious and attacked the team. As a safeguard, hunter Joy Hukil was left with no option but to pump bullets” officials told News18.
According News18 reporter Sudhir Bhatt's inputs “the forest team tried to tranquilize the leopard but failed and afterwards they decided to enter the building”.
The leopard had been hiding inside the campus since Sunday evening and the officials were hopeful that the big cat will give up and come out of hiding due to hunger. But this ploy did failed.
The medical college was fortunately closed when the standoff took place.
The Forest department had laid a bait for the leopard, but it didn’t work. Thereafter, hunter Joy Hukil, who has gunned down more than 30 leopards was roped in.
After it was killed, a loop was seen entangled around the neck of the big cat. Srinagar falls in Pauri Garhwal district which has witnessed a surge in the incidents of conflicts between man and leopard. Arvind Moudgil, a Pauri based expert said such loops are made to trap wild hogs who often enter inside the agriculture fields and destroy crops.
On the other hand two elephants have created havoc in industrial town Rudrapur since last three days. On Monday night, the wild pachyderm killed a person. Forest officials said elephants entered Rudrapur forest from Pilibhit forests probably in search of water.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
- MG Hector vs Jeep Compass Spec Comparison: Price, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s