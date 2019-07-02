50-hour Standoff Ends After Hunter Kills Leopard Trapped Inside Uttarakhand Medical College

A 50-hour long standoff between officials and a leopard that had entered a medical college building in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal town ended with the latter being killed.

The leopard had entered the government medical college building on Sunday evening and injured the three people who were duty.

After a standoff that lasted for 50 hours, the forest team failed to capture the big cat alive.

According to chief conservator GS Pande, the Garhwal forest team first tranquilized the leopard after which it entered inside the academic block of the medical college where the leopard was trapped.

“However, the big cat was conscious and attacked the team. As a safeguard, hunter Joy Hukil was left with no option but to pump bullets” officials told News18.

According News18 reporter Sudhir Bhatt's inputs “the forest team tried to tranquilize the leopard but failed and afterwards they decided to enter the building”.

The leopard had been hiding inside the campus since Sunday evening and the officials were hopeful that the big cat will give up and come out of hiding due to hunger. But this ploy did failed.

The medical college was fortunately closed when the standoff took place.

The Forest department had laid a bait for the leopard, but it didn’t work. Thereafter, hunter Joy Hukil, who has gunned down more than 30 leopards was roped in.

After it was killed, a loop was seen entangled around the neck of the big cat. Srinagar falls in Pauri Garhwal district which has witnessed a surge in the incidents of conflicts between man and leopard. Arvind Moudgil, a Pauri based expert said such loops are made to trap wild hogs who often enter inside the agriculture fields and destroy crops.

On the other hand two elephants have created havoc in industrial town Rudrapur since last three days. On Monday night, the wild pachyderm killed a person. Forest officials said elephants entered Rudrapur forest from Pilibhit forests probably in search of water.