1-MIN READ

50 IEDs Planted by Maoists Defused in Jharkhand, Say Police

As many as 50 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) suspectedly planted by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit were defused in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday (Representational photo: PTI)

The explosives seized on Thursday weighed 3-5 kg each, while those found during the day weighed 2-3 kg each.

As many as 50 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) suspectedly planted by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit were defused in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday, police said. Twenty-five IEDs were detected on a road between Nimdih-Panduburu and Kudahatu villages on Thursday evening, and 25 explosives were found on a road between Rugudih and Dodarda villages during the day, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.

The explosives seized on Thursday weighed 3-5 kg each, while those found during the day weighed 2-3 kg each, he said, adding that those were planted to inflict massive damage to security forces.

first published:September 10, 2021, 22:49 IST